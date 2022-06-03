ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.06%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
AVN 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.86%)
BOP 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
FNEL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.66%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.59%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.44%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.8%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PTC 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.47%)
SNGP 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.65%)
TPLP 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TREET 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
UNITY 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
WAVES 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -47.7 (-1.14%)
BR30 14,856 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.03%)
KSE100 41,781 Decreased By -456.9 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,925 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar wavers as traders await US jobs update

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: The dollar wobbled toward its first steady week in three on Friday as traders looked to US jobs data later in the day for clues as to how far and fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates.

Markets have locked in consecutive 50-basis-point Fed hikes in June and July but the dollar has been pushed around this week by uncertainty about what happens after that.

The dollar rose through the early part of the week on nerves that record high inflation in Europe was a harbinger of sharply higher rates everywhere. But it fell overnight and stocks rallied as mixed US economic data muddied the outlook.

The dollar lost about 0.9% on the euro on Thursday, falling to $1.0750. It fell further to $1.0760 early in an Asia session thinned by holidays in China and Hong Kong. A holiday in Britain is also likely to thin London trade.

In light activity the dollar lost about 0.5% on the offshore yuan to hit 6.6170.

Rising US yields help dollar higher

“Equity markets are pushing higher,” said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne. “I think the equity market is effectively the horse and the dollar in this case is the cart.”

The S&P 500 index rose 1.8% on Thursday.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars each rose more than 1% overnight, tracking gains in stocks. Having broken resistance at $0.72, the Aussie edged a further 0.1% higher to a six-week high of $0.7280 on Friday.

The dollar index was 0.1% lower at 101.660 in early trade on Friday and is flat for the week - pausing a decline, following two consecutive weekly losses of more than 1%.

The yen has been kept under pressure by super-low interest rates in Japan and little chance of them following the rest of the world higher. The Japanese currency was steady at 129.80 per dollar on Friday and has lost 2% on the dollar this week.

Overnight data showed a softer-than-expected rise in private hiring in the United States along with a surprise drop in the number of filings for unemployment benefits.

US non-farm payrolls data is due later on Friday and although markets and central banks are currently focused on inflation, the labour market will guide wages expectations and sentiment about the strength of the broader economy.

“For equities right now, anything that might be viewed as capping the Fed’s tightening could be viewed as supportive,” said ING economist Rob Carnell, adding that Treasuries and currency markets would then likely take their cues from stocks.

Sterling held overnight gains at $1.2580. In cryptocurrencies bitcoin hovered around $30,000.

Euro Yuan Yen Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar wavers as traders await US jobs update

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

PM warns IK against political overreach

PHC grants ‘pre-arrest’ bail to PTI chairman

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Moody’s changes outlook to negative

Tobacco: govt decides to revise cess rates

Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul

Read more stories