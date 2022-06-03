Maryam condemns IK’s statement about N-assets, country’s disintegration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s recent statement about Pakistan’s nuclear assets and a possible “disintegration if the establishment does not make right decisions”, saying the ex-premier’s remarks are tantamount to disgracing the sacrifices rendered by Muslims for creation of Pakistan.

Talking to reporters after appearing before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Maryam Nawaz maintained that Pakistan will always remain intact and predicted that the PTI itself would break into many factions.

“It is a condemnable statement of Imran Khan that Pakistan will be divided into three parts… On whose agenda you are up to by saying this?... Whose ideology is it? Did Zac Goldsmith [brother of Khan’s ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith] influence you to this ideology or Israel?” Maryam Nawaz asked Imran Khan who in a recent interview had stated the country would disintegrate into three parts if the establishment does not take the right decisions.

“With the Grace of Allah Almighty, no damage could be done to Pakistan as the country is in safe hands. Not Pakistan, but the PTI would eventually be disintegrated into 300 pieces,” she maintained while lambasting the PTI chairman’s statement which she stated was tantamount to disgracing the sacrifices rendered by Muslims for the creation of Pakistan as an independent Muslim state.

Maryam Nawaz pointed out that all the political parties including the PML-N, the PPP, the ANP, and others had to face difficult times, “but they always raised the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad”, adding that it is a hallmark of mainstream politicians that they always worked for the greater national unity.

“Politicians have borne exiles and life sentences for Pakistan. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were martyred but we heard Pakistan Khappay [we want Pakistan],” she added.

“Imran Khan has only lust for power and he has now resorted to “dirty” politics in a desperate attempt to once again get into the power corridors,” she maintained.

She also lambasted the PTI chairman for his alleged remarks about the country’s nuclear assets, adding that Imran Khan had been giving such statements since his party contributed nothing to Pakistan becoming the nuclear power.

She also criticised the former premier for not duly recognizing the services of the armed forces, adding that the armed forces are performing their duties in line with the Constitution.

She further maintained that despite, the fact that his mandate in 2018 general elections was “bogus”, the PTI chairman was allegedly making “desperate” attempts to once again come into power “through one or the other way”.

“Imran Khan betrayed everyone whosoever reposed confidence in him…His government ruined the national economy with his sheer incompetence and flawed policies,” she maintained.

Maryam Nawaz also urged the people of Pakistan, students, young generation, opinion makers, and analysts to play their due part to steer the country out of the prevailing crises, adding that Imran Khan was the root cause of all the current problems.

Responding to a question, she said that some PTI members of the National Assembly are not willing to tender their resignations. She asked them to distance themselves from Imran Khan’s “wrong faulty policies.”

She also stated that the PTI chairman allegedly betrayed his workers during his recent long-march and left them alone, while he was enjoying by taking rides in a helicopter of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government.

