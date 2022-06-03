Statement of witness recorded in Ogra scam

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Thursday recorded the statement of a prosecution witness in the mega corruption Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) scam against former Ogra chairman Tauqeer Sadiq and others.

Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case completed the recording of the statement of witness Mustanser, investigation officer (IO) of the case. The witness submitted various documents before the court related to the case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Sohail Arif, and Defence counsel appeared before the court.

The court adjourned the case till June 9.

The other accused in the case include Mir Kamal Farid Bijarani, Jawad Jameel, Abdul Rasheed Lond, Syed Arsalan Iqbal, Yousuf G Ansari, and Mansoor Muzaffar. Former Ogra chief Sadiq has been accused of misuse of powers to inflict Rs82 billion losses to the national exchequer.

Sadiq is the main accused in the mega Rs82 billion scam along with three co-accused - Muzaffer Ali, member gas; Mir Kamal Farid, member finance; and Jawad Jameel, staff officer to the Ogra chairman.

In the corruption reference, the NAB has alleged that Sadiq gave undue and illegal favours to private companies and individuals causing a loss of Rs82 billion to the national exchequer.

It is further alleged that Sadiq and other co-accused in the case provided undue financial relief to private firms and individuals, and issued licences for the CNG stations on fake or bogus documents.

