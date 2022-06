KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday found a sizeable gain in the local market, traders said. The precious metal grew by Rs1300 to Rs138600 per tola and Rs1112 to 118827 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1856 per ounce.

Silver was traded for Rs1570 per tola and Rs1346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022