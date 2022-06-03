JBS plans to bring global learning solutions thru digital schools, colleges

KARACHI: The concept of distance or e-learning became popular in Pakistan with the outbreak of Covid-19 and over time it has proved itself as an acceptable and successful mode of studying among students and educators, said Rabia Azfar Nizami, the country head of Jaffer Consulting, while talking to Business Recorder.

To bring about improvements in the area, Jaffer Business Systems (JBS), one of the country’s top IT companies, plans to sign a partnership agreement with a global e-learning provider with an aim to promote skill-based literacy and education through the concept of digital colleges and schools in the country.

“At the moment, JBS is in the process of signing a collaboration with a global provider to introduce the concept of digital colleges and schools in Pakistan which will be utilised by established educational institutions to enhance their penetration in remote areas,” said Ms Nizami.

She added that e-learning could take place in a well-designed online interface and ecosystem which enables an environment for a large number of students to acquire high-quality education easily.

According to the country chief of Jaffer Consulting, the company is working with global software and hardware providers to design an affordable solution for students which will provide one-stop solutions to educators and students alike. In this connection, Jaffer Consulting, a division of JBS, is also working with a telecom operator which could provide broadband internet services to users of the e-learning platform.

The initiative will enable K-12 (kindergarten to 12th grade) institutions to provide high-quality and cost-effective solutions to a significant number of students, ensuring continuity of education.

JBS is also working in various sectors, including banking, manufacturing, and telecom, to provide industry-focused solutions and systems. Recently, it designed a billing solution for its local and international clients.

The company is working aggressively in tapping foreign markets to play its crucial role in enhancing exports of the country.

“We are focusing on different international markets such as Asia and Europe as part of our core scale strategy to extend our global reach with innovative and high-end services for enhancing our contribution to the country’s exports,” remarked Ms Nizami.

In this connection, the company has also formulated plans to develop human resources through various capacity-building programmes which will enable the company to enhance the overall output and productivity of the corporation.

Apart from export markets, JBS has strengthened its partnership with its global partners such as SAP, Microsoft, and Oracle to cater to the local market, including bringing digital transformations in local firms.

