ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JBS plans to bring global learning solutions thru digital schools, colleges

Mohammad Bilal Tahir 03 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The concept of distance or e-learning became popular in Pakistan with the outbreak of Covid-19 and over time it has proved itself as an acceptable and successful mode of studying among students and educators, said Rabia Azfar Nizami, the country head of Jaffer Consulting, while talking to Business Recorder.

To bring about improvements in the area, Jaffer Business Systems (JBS), one of the country’s top IT companies, plans to sign a partnership agreement with a global e-learning provider with an aim to promote skill-based literacy and education through the concept of digital colleges and schools in the country.

“At the moment, JBS is in the process of signing a collaboration with a global provider to introduce the concept of digital colleges and schools in Pakistan which will be utilised by established educational institutions to enhance their penetration in remote areas,” said Ms Nizami.

She added that e-learning could take place in a well-designed online interface and ecosystem which enables an environment for a large number of students to acquire high-quality education easily.

According to the country chief of Jaffer Consulting, the company is working with global software and hardware providers to design an affordable solution for students which will provide one-stop solutions to educators and students alike. In this connection, Jaffer Consulting, a division of JBS, is also working with a telecom operator which could provide broadband internet services to users of the e-learning platform.

The initiative will enable K-12 (kindergarten to 12th grade) institutions to provide high-quality and cost-effective solutions to a significant number of students, ensuring continuity of education.

JBS is also working in various sectors, including banking, manufacturing, and telecom, to provide industry-focused solutions and systems. Recently, it designed a billing solution for its local and international clients.

The company is working aggressively in tapping foreign markets to play its crucial role in enhancing exports of the country.

“We are focusing on different international markets such as Asia and Europe as part of our core scale strategy to extend our global reach with innovative and high-end services for enhancing our contribution to the country’s exports,” remarked Ms Nizami.

In this connection, the company has also formulated plans to develop human resources through various capacity-building programmes which will enable the company to enhance the overall output and productivity of the corporation.

Apart from export markets, JBS has strengthened its partnership with its global partners such as SAP, Microsoft, and Oracle to cater to the local market, including bringing digital transformations in local firms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

colleges JBS global learning solutions digital schools global e learning

Comments

1000 characters

JBS plans to bring global learning solutions thru digital schools, colleges

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

PM warns IK against political overreach

PHC grants ‘pre-arrest’ bail to PTI chairman

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Moody’s changes outlook to negative

Tobacco: govt decides to revise cess rates

Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul

Read more stories