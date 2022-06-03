Punjab CM says conspirators to be sent to gallows

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz has asked Imran Khan to think twice before finalising the plan for a second sit-in. “Bloodshed won’t be allowed. If they are required to be sent to gallows for maintaining peace and law and order, the same would be done because conspiracies are hatched and they would be sent to prison if any conspiracy is hatched against the country, Hamza said while talking to the media after a medical college visit in Gujranwala.

The CM said Imran Niazi’s government is responsible for load shedding and price-hike while what was done in the name of tea boys in the foreign funding case? Farah Gogi set examples of corruption. The Imran Niazi government took loans equivalent to 80 percent of the total debt taken in the past 72 years, he remarked.

The nation would hold Imran Khan responsible for record debt. What sort of politics was being done by those who claim about balkanization of the country and the nation has recognised those using such kind of language to satiate their inflated egos, he added. Imran Niazi, even, estranged friendly countries and hurling accusations at the EU in meetings is no politics, he remarked.

The staff of the Turkish company was arrested and machinery was confiscated to estrange them. It was stated at the outset that corruption was done in CPEC to estrange China and Imran Niazi has created hurdles which would require time to remove, he said. The nation has recognised the real face of Imran Khan, he added.

The CM said that a political long march may be held but anarchy is contained in it as police have been martyred. You were even unable to console the heirs; he said and added that Muhammad Ashraf’s case would be made an example because mob justice can’t be allowed. Those responsible would be taken to task and action would be taken against those who showed negligence. I have met with the bereaved family; he said and maintained that the occurrence of such incidents is a matter of concern for all of us. We should promote the norms of tolerance in society, he stated.

The CM added that PML-N established a medical college in Gujranwala while a 405-bed teaching hospital would be made functional in a few months. Work is in progress to link Gujranwala with the motorway, he disclosed. The government has procured four million metric tonnes of wheat at the rate of Rs2,200 per maund. Rs160 subsidy is given on the 10 kg flour bag and the good news about sugar and ghee would also be given.

