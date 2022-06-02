ECP issues revised schedule for Islamabad LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced a revised schedule for the local government elections in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Aaj News reported.

According to the new schedule, polling will take place on July 31, 2022.

As per the amended schedule, the candidates may submit their nomination papers with the Returning Officers (ROs) between June 13 and 16 while the names of the candidates will be published on June 17.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place between June 22 and 26 whereas appeals against the decision of the ROs could be filed between June 23 and 25, says ECP.

Moreover, three days, from 27 to 29 June, have been set for the Appellate Tribunal to decide the appeals followed by the publication of the revised list of the candidates on June 30.

Likewise, the first of July will be the last date for the withdrawal of candidates and the publication of the revised list of candidates. The symbols to approved candidates will be allotted on July 2.

The election will be held on July 31, and the results will be announced on August 5.

The ECP had earlier announced the first LG polls schedule for the ICT, according to which the polls were to take place on July 17.

However, the schedule was withdrawn on May 23 “owing to technical deficiencies.”