ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP issues revised schedule for Islamabad LG polls

  • Polling to take place on July 31
BR Web Desk 02 Jun, 2022

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced a revised schedule for the local government elections in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Aaj News reported.

According to the new schedule, polling will take place on July 31, 2022.

As per the amended schedule, the candidates may submit their nomination papers with the Returning Officers (ROs) between June 13 and 16 while the names of the candidates will be published on June 17.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place between June 22 and 26 whereas appeals against the decision of the ROs could be filed between June 23 and 25, says ECP.

‘Over 60pc turnout in Balochistan LG polls’

Moreover, three days, from 27 to 29 June, have been set for the Appellate Tribunal to decide the appeals followed by the publication of the revised list of the candidates on June 30.

Likewise, the first of July will be the last date for the withdrawal of candidates and the publication of the revised list of candidates. The symbols to approved candidates will be allotted on July 2.

The election will be held on July 31, and the results will be announced on August 5.

The ECP had earlier announced the first LG polls schedule for the ICT, according to which the polls were to take place on July 17.

However, the schedule was withdrawn on May 23 “owing to technical deficiencies.”

ECP Islamabad LG polls LG polls schedule

Comments

1000 characters

ECP issues revised schedule for Islamabad LG polls

Alarm bells: SBP-held foreign currency reserves fall to $9.72bn

Miftah says $2.3bn refinancing agreement reached with Chinese banks

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's outlook to negative from stable

NEPRA hikes electricity tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

KSE-100 drops 1.21% amid sharp increase in yields in secondary market

Fifth day of gain: Rupee appreciates to 197.59 against US dollar

Careem suspends food-delivery business in Pakistan over unfavourable economic conditions

Oil little changed after OPEC+ agrees to boost output

Swvl hits pause on intra-city rides in Pakistan, days after announcing global job cuts

Govt's policies will lead country towards bankruptcy: Imran Khan

Read more stories