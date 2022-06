ISLAMABAD: The price of 24-karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,300 per tola and was traded at Rs138,600 in the local market on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram 24-karat and 22-karat gold also increased by Rs1,112 whereas 10 gram gold increased to Rs108,925.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 and was quoted at $1856, traders said.