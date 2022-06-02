May CPI inflation rises 13.8pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased by 13.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 13.4 per cent in the previous month and 10.9 per cent in May 2021, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Inflation in 11 months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 averaged 11.29 per cent against 8.83 per cent during the same period of last year.

As per the monthly review of price indices by the PBS, on a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.4per cent in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.6per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.1per cent in May 2021.

According to the PBS data, the prices of food and non-food items including cooking wheat flour, chicken, oil/ghee, milk, rice, meat, pulses, motor vehicles accessories, motor fuels, readymade garments, stationery, construction input items, chemicals, cement, and hosiery products increased.

The CPI inflation urban, increased by 12.4per cent on a year-on-year basis in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.2per cent in the previous month and 10.8 per cent in May 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.3 per cent in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.6 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.2 per cent in May 2021.

The CPI inflation rural, increased by 15.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 15.1 per cent in the previous month and 10.9 per cent in May 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.6 per cent in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.6per cent in the previous month and a decrease of -0.03 per cent in May 2021.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 14.1per cent in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 14.2 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 19.7 per cent in May 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.6 per cent in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.5 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 0.8 per cent in May 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased by 29.6 per cent in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 28.1 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 19.4 per cent in May 2021. The WPI inflation on a MoM basis increased by 1.4 per cent in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 3.2 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 0.3 per cent in the corresponding month i.e. May 2021.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased by 9.7 per cent on a YoY basis in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 9.1 per cent in the previous month and 6.8 per cent in May 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.7 per cent in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.1 per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.2 per cent in the corresponding month of the last year i.e. May 2021.

Measured by non-food non-energy rural increased by 11.5per cent on a YoY basis in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 10.9 per cent in the previous month and 7.6 per cent in May 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.9 per cent in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.2 per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.3 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. May 2021.

Measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean urban increased by 10.7 per cent on a YoY basis in May 2022 as compared to 10.5 per cent in the previous month and 10 per cent in May 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 per cent in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.9 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.2 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. May 2021.

Measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean rural increased by 14.1per cent on a YoY basis in May 2022 as compared to 12.8 per cent in the previous month and by 10.3 per cent in May 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased by 1.4 per cent in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.9 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.4 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. May 2021.

Top few commodities, which varied from the previous month and contributed to Urban CPI among food which registered an increase are onions (36.17 per cent), chicken (16.98 per cent), eggs (13.07 per cent), wheat flour (10.51 per cent), gram whole (6.68 per cent), masoor (5.96 per cent), meat (3.98 per cent), rice (3.40 per cent), maash (2.43 per cent), wheat (2.06 per cent), mustard oil (1.93 per cent), pulse gram (1.59 per cent), and moong (1.28 per cent), and decreased among tomatoes (37.73 per cent), vegetables (15.26 per cent), fruits (12.94 per cent), sugar (2.05 per cent), and condiments and spices (1.58 per cent).

Among non-food items which increased are stationery (eight per cent), plastic products (4.75 per cent), motor vehicles (3.30 per cent), cleaning and laundering (3.26 per cent), motor fuel (3.19 per cent), furniture and furnishing (2.46 per cent), washing soap/detergents/matchbox (2.19per cent), household equipment (2.05 per cent), motor vehicle accessories (2.01 per cent) and tailoring (1.35 per cent), and decreased among electricity charges (15.46 per cent).

YoY top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year i.e. May 2021 among food which increased are tomatoes (162.22per cent), onions (153.44 per cent), cooking oil (60.05 per cent), vegetable ghee (58.7 per cent), mustard oil (56.76 per cent), masoor (50.33 per cent), gram whole (39.56 per cent), meat (24.79 per cent), vegetables (24.42 per cent), wheat flour (19.17 per cent), wheat (18.42 per cent), and besan (14.30 per cent), and decreased among moong (24.03 per cent), potatoes (21.6 per cent), condiments and spices (17.50 per cent), and sugar (13.74 per cent).

Among non-food, which increased are liquefied hydrocarbons (103.09 per cent), motor fuel (44.35 per cent), cleaning and laundering (27.44 per cent), stationery (21.37 per cent), motor vehicles (19.74 per cent), washing soap/detergents/matchbox (18.71 per cent), motor vehicle accessories (17.01per cent), household equipment (16.77 per cent), plastic products (16.28 per cent) and construction input items (13.25per cent) and decreased in electricity charges (11.81 per cent).

The top few commodities, which varied from the previous month and contributed to rural CPI and which increased among food items are onions (28.60 per cent), chicken (17.73 per cent), eggs (10.48 per cent), gram whole (8.33 per cent), potatoes (6.95 per cent), wheat flour (5.28per cent), mustard oil (5.16per cent), masoor (4.56 per cent), meat (3.13 per cent), pulse gram (2.79 per cent), pulse mash (2.48per cent), rice (2.33 per cent), milk (2.05 per cent) and cooking oil (1.67 per cent) and decreased among tomatoes (50.78 per cent), vegetables (20.05 per cent), fruits (1.68 per cent), sugar (1.63 per cent), and condiments and spices (0.47 per cent).

Among non-food items which increased are motor vehicles accessories (3.64 per cent), motor fuels (3.15per cent), readymade garments (3.01 per cent), stationery (2.75 per cent), major tools and equipment (2.44 per cent), furniture and furnishing (2.40 per cent), household equipment (2.28 per cent), and tailoring (2.15 per cent), and decreased in electricity charges (15.46 per cent).

YoY top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year i.e. May 2021 among food items which increased are onions (151.37 per cent), tomatoes (147.73 per cent), mustard oil (62.14 per cent), cooking oil (61.15 per cent), vegetable ghee (59.87 per cent), masoor (52.88 per cent), gram whole (48.6 per cent), vegetables (39.29 per cent), fruits(27.71 per cent), meat (22.87per cent), wheat (22.25 per cent), beans (21.22per cent), wheat flour (20.15per cent), and besan (16.58 per cent) and decreased among moong (25.24 per cent), potatoes (21.31 per cent), condiments and spices (14.63 per cent) and sugar (13.13 per cent).

Among non-food items which registered increased liquefied hydrocarbons (77.74 per cent), motor fuels (43.73 per cent), cleaning and laundering (22.08 per cent), motor vehicles accessories (20.93 per cent), washing soaps/detergents/matchbox (20.49 per cent), construction input items (18.79 per cent), major tools and equipment (18.11per cent), hosiery (17.84 per cent), furniture and furnishing(17.33 per cent) and stationery (15.30 per cent) and decreased in electricity charges (11.81 per cent).

Top few commodities which varied from previous month and contributed to the WPI inflation and increased included increased concrete mixture (20 per cent), poultry (17.75 per cent), bed foam (15.98 per cent), eggs (12.79 per cent), pulses (12.70 per cent), matches (11.14 per cent), bajra (9.61 per cent), furnace oil (9.33 per cent), maize (7.76 per cent), pipe fittings (7.7 per cent), lathe machines (7.61 per cent), air conditioners (7.42 per cent), wheat flour (7.18 per cent), auto tires (6.74 per cent), rice (5.76 per cent), chemicals (5.60 per cent), cotton seeds (5.51 per cent), fibre crops (4.18 per cent), soaps and detergents (3.89 per cent), kerosene oil (3.86 per cent), diesel (3.84 per cent), motor spirit (3.34 per cent), wheat (3.26 per cent), mobil oil (3.10 per cent), motor vehicles (2.36 per cent), fertilizers (1.73 per cent) and meat (1.66 per cent) and decreased among fruits (24.29 per cent), vegetables (14.05 per cent), electrical energy (9.09 per cent), steel bar & sheets (4.90 per cent), potatoes (4.27 per cent) and sugar (1.30 per cent).

