LHC declares issuance of e-ticketing traffic challans illegal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declared e-ticketing traffic challans made through cameras and issued by the Safe Cities Authority (SCA) as illegal and without lawful authority.

The court observed that e-challans were being issued without cabinet approval and ruled e-challans cannot be issued without making legislation. The counsel for the petitioners pleaded that under the SCA plan vehicles were used to make several e-challans through cameras and served the same on the address of vehicles’ owners. He said the SCA has no authority to challan the vehicles through cameras.

He said neither any law nor any legislation was made for e-challans. He said the traffic police disturb the citizens and held such a practice illegal and without lawful authority.

The lawyer, therefore, pleaded to declare the issuance of the e-challans as null and void. The court after hearing the petitioners’ counsel at length declare the e-challan of the vehicles through cameras as illegal and without lawful authority. The SCA had fixed camera on the traffic signals in the city which challan the traffic violations and the authority served the same on the vehicles owners’ addresses.

