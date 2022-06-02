‘World No-Tobacco Day’ marked: Mushroom growth of illicit cigarette manufacturing units

LAHORE: The World No-Tobacco Day was marked on Tuesday with a resolve to raise awareness among the masses about hazardous effects of tobacco on health and the environment.

To mark the day, the governmental, non-governmental and community-based organisations held meetings, seminars, webinars, rallies and display posters and banners, as part of their awareness campaign in different cities and towns of the country.

Prevention and control of Non-Communicable Diseases Wing of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department conducted awareness walk. Led by the Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir, CDC Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi, Dr Sohail Rana, Dr Yadullah, Dr Sarmad, Dr Sabeen, officers and staff of DG Health participated in the walk.

While talking to the media, DG Health Services Punjab said that parents should keep an eye on their children and engage them in healthy activities in order to keep them away from different drugs.

On the other hand, tax evaded tobacco market in Pakistan has witnessed a mushroom growth of 17 percent since 2013 with tax evaded illegal brands capturing more than 40 percent market share. Owing to weaker checks and balances, this increase has not only hampering government’s tobacco control policy but also causing an annual loss of Rs 80 billion to the national exchequer.

“The main driver of the overall growth of the tax-evaded cigarette sector is inconsistent enforcement of national laws and policies,” said Syed Saifullah Kazmi, a renowned financial expert. He said, “If the policies continue in the same direction without taking into account a result-oriented approach, it is very likely that the tax-evaded illicit cigarette market share will further increase.”

It may be noted that major influx of illegal cigarettes are coming from factories in AJK and KPK. These factories are exploiting loopholes in tax regimes. Experts said the government must enforce the country’s laws on cigarettes uniformly, cracks down on illegal cigarette companies, implements a track and trace system in the country as soon as possible.

