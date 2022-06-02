NPO holds productivity walk with PEIRA

ISLAMABAD: The National Productivity Organisation (NPO) as a part of its programme creating awareness that commenced on May 25, and will continue to June 20, on Wednesday organised a productivity walk in collaboration with the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (ICT-PEIRA).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NPO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry, explaining the aim of the productivity activities, said that to create awareness among the masses on productivity, the NPO has planned such activities in all major cities of the country including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Quetta by engaging educational institutions, labour associations, chambers, and academia.

These productivity-related activities would contribute to running a robust productivity movement which would effectively change the mindset of the masses to a more receptive and innovative mindset. These mass awareness campaigns involving general people and the targeted group will help in sharing productivity best practices, identifying and analyzing productivity gaps with confidence in initiating effective countermeasures that would ultimately lead to competitiveness.

Chaudhry said that in the modern era of globalization, many developed countries are moving towards Knowledge-Based Economies (KBE) taking a competitive edge by rapid improving their competitiveness and innovation capabilities by enabling an environment for technological investment, human resource development, and business regulations covering good processes, procedures and systems.

The CEO also said Pakistan was also recognised globally as a high potential economy but unfortunately in the past many years, the country had not been able to utilise its potential and gain a competitive advantage in the global and regional market.

The major reasons behind the country’s slow growth rates of output are lack of innovation, low level of investment, technological inefficiencies and limited R&D resulting in lower productivity and non-competitiveness. These competitive weaknesses are highlighted in the global competitiveness index 2019-World Economic Forum as Pakistan ranks 110 out of 141 countries due to low labour market efficiency (120), technology adoption (131), and higher education and training (125).

The CEO also shared that the Government of Pakistan is very much committed to improving the economic landscape of Pakistan through focusing on sustainable development approaches of increasing business competitiveness, investment facilitation, value addition, export promotion and import substitution. To augment this commitment of the government of Pakistan, the role of key stakeholders i.e., Industry, Academia and Employers Federation is very important.

The chief guest, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) inaugurated the celebration of productivity day in Islamabad followed by a productivity walk and an awareness talk at Headstart School (Gulmohar Campus) H-11/4, Islamabad on 1st June 2022. The participants from various fields of society participated in the activities.

Speaking on this occasion, the ICCI president appreciated the initiatives taken by the NPO, and the contribution of the PEIRA and Headstart School Gulmohar Campus, Islamabad in the best interest of the country. He also added that those types of activities would play a pivotal role to spread awareness of the concept of productivity which would subsequently enhance the productivity culture in the country resulting in a globally competitive Pakistan.

Productivity and quality is the only key to achieving business excellence and competitiveness and it is the opportunity for us that we can engage our young blood to play their role in increasing productivity in their respective areas as emphasized by PEIRA chairperson Zia Batool.

CEO Headstart School Naznin Murtaza also addressed the participants and recognised the efforts of the NPO and the PEIRA for the mission of the productivity awareness campaign and ensured maximum support to the cause of productivity.

