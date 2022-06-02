Donor management system for IBA: IBA & JS Bank sign MoU to finance acquisition

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi and the JS Bank signed an MoU to finance the acquisition of a Donor Management System for IBA.

The agreement was signed by Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, and President & CEO, JS Bank, Basir Shamsie. Participants included Malahat Awan, Director, Alumni Communications & Resource Mobilization (ARC), IBA along with senior team members from both the institutions.

JS Bank is assisting IBA in upgrading its technological capacity by donating a Donor Management System. The aim is to promote the adaptation and effective use of technology for IBA in its resource mobilization efforts.

JS Bank will provide PKR 1.4 million for the procurement of the donor management system.

Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr Akbar Zaidi, on the occasion, said, “The signing of the MoU marks a long-standing partnership of IBA with JS Bank. Today, we have witnessed another significant milestone achieved. The Donor Management System will build our capacity and assist us in our mission of providing quality education to talented and deserving students.”

Basir Shamsie, President & CEO, JS Bank said: “In continuation of our long association with IBA, we aim to improve the educational capabilities of the institution. This latest partnership will help IBA streamline its technological capability and enhance its foothold in the educational landscape of Pakistan.”

JS Bank is working to build an educated, healthy, and prosperous society by providing healthcare, and education to the underprivileged members of our society. With this system, IBA will be able to produce more from its effort to make quality education available to underprivileged students.

