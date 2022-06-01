ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
FNEL 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.97%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.26%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
TPLP 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.74%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
TRG 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.63%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
YOUW 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -45.6 (-1.06%)
BR30 15,435 Decreased By -204.8 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,756 Decreased By -322.1 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,296 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JPMorgan’s Dimon says higher oil prices will power hurricane in economy

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Higher oil prices triggered by the Ukraine war and likely to stay elevated in a sloppy transition from fossil fuels will contribute to a coming hurricane in the economy, Jamie Dimon, the long-time chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday.

Dimon said he does not know if the storm will be minor or severe, but that it is on its way as the Federal Reserve and the government withdraw economic support provided during the pandemic and as the consequences of the Ukraine war continue.

Wells Fargo CEO sees $1 billion opportunity in growing investment bank

“That hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way,” Dimon said in an animated and unscripted conversation at an investor conference.

JPMorgan Chase & Co Oil prices fossil fuels Dimon

Comments

1000 characters

JPMorgan’s Dimon says higher oil prices will power hurricane in economy

Rupee closes at two-week high of 197.87 against US dollar

May's inflation reading hits 13.8% in Pakistan

PTI 'may have dishonoured' assurances given to court by entering D-Chowk: SC

SC's registrar office objects to PTI's petition regarding long march

PM Shehbaz stresses on industrial collaboration with Turkey

President summons National Assembly session on June 6

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka seeking $3bn under IMF Extended Fund Facility

KSE-100 falls below 43,000 as profit-taking kicks in

Indian opposition’s Gandhis summoned in money laundering probe

Oil firms on EU's Russian oil ban and end of Shanghai lockdown

Read more stories