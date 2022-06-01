President summons National Assembly session on June 6

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on June 6 (Monday), the President House said on Wednesday.

The session will be held at 4 pm at the Parliament House.

The federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 will be presented in the session on June 10 (Friday). The session has been convened under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.

Government to present budget on June 10

Earlier, the government earmarked June 10 as the date of the budget announcement for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the Finance Division has requested the Cabinet Division to convene a special budget meeting of the federal cabinet for consideration of the budgetary proposals.

At present, the government of Pakistan is engaged with the International Monetary Fund to resume the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

IMF has called for a ‘tough budget’, but govt optimistic of agreement in June: Miftah

Last week, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the IMF had called for a "tough budget" for the coming fiscal year.

He said that Islamabad was confident that the Washington-based lender would revive the bailout programme for Pakistan.

Battling a widening current account deficit amid a hike in the import bill, and depleting foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan has been desperately seeking revival of the stalled $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Experts believe that the resumption of the IMF programme is crucial, as a green signal from the international lender paves way for further funding from other creditors.