Karachi departmental store inferno leaves one dead, three unconscious

  • Eyewitnesses report thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the store
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Jun, 2022
Fire breaks out at departmental store in Karachi

At least one person died and three fell unconscious from inhaling smoke after a fire broke out in the warehouse of Chase store, located opposite Karachi Central Jail, Aaj News reported.

The fire broke out in the morning in the basement of the departmental store, where oil containers were kept, sources told Business Recorder. Due to the severity, fire brigade vehicles from all over the city were called on the spot and the fire was contained before it could spread to the upper floors.

Rescue officials say that with the continuous efforts, and the presence of more than a dozen fire brigades at the site, they have managed to control 70 percent of the blaze. However, the fire has not been completely doused.

Earlier, an eyewitness reported thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the store and police and rescue teams were seen helping bring the fire under control.

Thick smoke also engulfed the surrounding area, causing breathing problems for residents and passers-by.

The rest of the staff members and customers were safely evacuated.

