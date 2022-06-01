ANL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
AVN 80.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
GGGL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
GGL 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.2%)
GTECH 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.53%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
MLCF 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PRL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
PTC 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
SNGP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
TPLP 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.93%)
TREET 29.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
WAVES 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
BR100 4,304 Increased By 13.5 (0.32%)
BR30 15,766 Increased By 126 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,109 Increased By 30.8 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,472 Increased By 18.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may edge up to $117.78

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may edge up to a resistance at $117.78 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain to $119.35.

The contract managed to stabilize around a support at $115.92, which is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline.

As long as the trendline and the support of $115.92 remain intact, the uptrend may resume towards $120.80.

A break below $115.92 could open the way towards $112.91.

The break will be confirmed when oil falls below $115.15.

On the daily chart, the resistance at $123.01 proved strong.

Brent oil may retest resistance at $122.38

The deep fall from the Tuesday high of $125.28 could be a simple correction against the steady rise from the May 19 low of $105.70, or a continuation of the downtrend from $139.13.

Under both of the scenarios, oil is likely to slide towards $113.05.

The bounce towards $117.78 on the hourly chart could be interpreted as a pullback towards $118.03.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may edge up to $117.78

Import of 0.2MMT granular urea on G2G basis: TCP allowed to sign MoU with Chinese firm

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

PM sets $5bn target for Pak-Turk bilateral trade

FY23: FBR considering SECP’s proposals

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

ECL rules amendments enforced retrospectively to benefit bigwigs: SC

Body to examine IK’s ‘threatening’ statements

Read more stories