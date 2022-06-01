Brent oil may edge up to $117.78

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may edge up to a resistance at $117.78 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain to $119.35.

The contract managed to stabilize around a support at $115.92, which is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline.

As long as the trendline and the support of $115.92 remain intact, the uptrend may resume towards $120.80.

A break below $115.92 could open the way towards $112.91.

The break will be confirmed when oil falls below $115.15.

On the daily chart, the resistance at $123.01 proved strong.

Brent oil may retest resistance at $122.38

The deep fall from the Tuesday high of $125.28 could be a simple correction against the steady rise from the May 19 low of $105.70, or a continuation of the downtrend from $139.13.

Under both of the scenarios, oil is likely to slide towards $113.05.

The bounce towards $117.78 on the hourly chart could be interpreted as a pullback towards $118.03.