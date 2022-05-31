ANL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.31%)
AVN 79.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.58%)
GTECH 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.12%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
PRL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
PTC 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (26.56%)
SNGP 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.15%)
TELE 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.14%)
TREET 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.69%)
TRG 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.61%)
UNITY 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BR100 4,298 Increased By 9.1 (0.21%)
BR30 15,737 Increased By 124.1 (0.79%)
KSE100 43,081 Increased By 40.9 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 64.3 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may retest resistance at $122.38

Reuters 31 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a resistance at $122.38 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain to $123.64-$125.68 range.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which is expected to extend into $123.64-$125.68 range, formed by its 138.2% and 161.8% projection levels.

An inverted head-and-shoulders developing from the May 17 low of $111.09 suggests a target of $123 as well. Oil is experiencing a shallow correction which may end around a support of $120.94.

A break below $120.34 may open the way towards $119.16. On the daily chart, a wedge has been confirmed, indicating a target of $130.

Brent oil may test resistance at $120.34

A retracement analysis on the fall from $139.13 reveals a strong resistance at $123.01, the 61.8% level, which is strengthened by a similar one of $122.74, the peak of the wave B and the high on March 24.

These resistances are likely to work together and trigger a decent correction, which will be classified as a pullback towards the wedge.

Crude Oil Brent oil oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may retest resistance at $122.38

April FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in electricity tariff

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Oil prices extend gains, hit $122.80 after EU bans most Russia oil imports

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Read more stories