Kundi advises IK to rejoin parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) deputy information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday advised former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to rejoin the parliament and bring a no-confidence motion against the incumbent government by persuading his former allies for the move.

Speaking at an event at the National Press Club (NPC), the former deputy speaker and PPP leader also strongly condemned the statement of Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan which he described as an open threat to the federal government and urged the higher judiciary to take suo moto notice of the threatening statement of the chief minister.

“The chief minister has threatened to use the force [of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government] against the federal government which is against the Constitution and the law. I urge chief justice of Supreme Court and chief justice Peshawar High Court to take suo moto notice of the threat given to the federal government during a convention of the legal fraternity,” he said.

He added that the chief minister gave the statement in front of the lawyers and “unfortunately” instead of challenging the remarks as being against the Constitution, the lawyers present there were clapping to appreciate the remarks.

In response to a question, Kundi advised Imran Khan to re-join the parliament and play a constructive role as opposition leader, adding the PTI chairman could also bring a no-confidence motion against the incumbent government by persuading his former coalition partners.

“We have a very thin majority in the National Assembly and Imran Khan can bring a no-confidence motion against our government if he wins over the support of his former allies,” he said, adding if he still insisted on staying away from the house then he and his party MNAs should appear before the speaker National Assembly to verify their resignations so that by-elections were held on the vacant seats.

To another query about the PTI’s planned long-march, the PPP leader said the party’s every agitation should be within the parameter of the law, adding that if anybody tried to take the law in their hands, then the law would take its course.

“If they tried to take the law in their hands given the threatening statements by Imran Khan and Chief Minster Mehmood Khan, then the law will come into action with full force,” he warned.

Responding to another question, he said there were no backdoor dialogues taking place with anyone.

Referring to the alleged leaked audiotape, the PPP leader claimed that Imran Khan had made many attempts to get an “NRO”.

“He [Imran Khan] wanted to get an ‘NRO’ and we said ‘absolutely not’ every time,” he claimed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022