ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chinese Iron ore futures soar

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 4% on Tuesday, touching 900 yuan ($135.00) per tonne for the first time in nearly six weeks, as financial hub Shanghai was set to resume operations, lifting hopes of a demand recovery.

Officials in Shanghai announced an end to its two-month lockdown on Monday. The city will move into a normalised epidemic-control phase from Wednesday, allowing shops to reopen and people in “low-risk” area to return to work.

Downstream consumption could gradually pick up after being halted for months amid the recent COVID-19 outbreak, and disappointed metals producers during the traditional peak season for constructions. China’s factory activity declined slower in May from the prior month, though economic growth in the second quarter still under doubts.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for September delivery gained as much as 3.8% to 908 yuan per tonne in morning trade. They were up 2.7% to 898 yuan as of 0330 GMT. The contract was on course to rise 5% in May.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China, compiled by SteelHome consultancy, was unchanged from the previous session at $136.5 a tonne on Monday. Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse increased 2.3% to 2,682 yuan a tonne and coke prices were up 2% at 3,496 yuan a tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed, with construction material rebar for October delivery inching 0.8% higher to 4,650 yuan a tonne and hot rolled coils up 0.8% to 4,764 yuan per tonne.

The July contract of Shanghai stainless steel futures fell 1.5% to 18,240 yuan a tonne.

Yuan Shanghai Futures Exchange iron ore Dalian Commodity Exchange steel prices

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese Iron ore futures soar

Import of 0.2MMT granular urea on G2G basis: TCP allowed to sign MoU with Chinese firm

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

PM sets $5bn target for Pak-Turk bilateral trade

FY23: FBR considering SECP’s proposals

ECL rules amendments enforced retrospectively to benefit bigwigs: SC

Body to examine IK’s ‘threatening’ statements

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

Read more stories