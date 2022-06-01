ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (May 31, 2022)...
Recorder Report 01 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (May 31, 2022)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                        8100-8200
Gur                         9000-11000
Shakar                     11000-13000
Ghee (16 kg)                 8000-8200
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             25000-31250
Turmeric                   15500-16500
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               12000-12500
Dal Mong (Chilka)          12000-13000
Dal Mong (Washed)          12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           23000-25000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          25000-28000
Dal Mash (Washed)          28000-31000
Dal Masoor (Local)         19200-23000
Dal Masoor (impor)         20000-25000
Masoor (salam-impor)       23500-25000
Masoor (salam-local)       30000-35000
Gram White                 26000-30000
Gram Black                 15000-17000
Dal Chana (Thin)           14800-16000
Dal Chana (Thick)          15000-16000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          19000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    22000-25000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        20000-23000
Basmati Super (new)        18000-20000
Kainat 1121                18000-21000
Rice Basmati (386)         11000-13000
Basmati broken              7000-12000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                    650-980
Tea (Green)                   500-1300
======================================

