KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 31, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,078.14 High: 43,341.79 Low: 43,016.86 Net Change: 38.00 Volume (000): 122,472 Value (000): 6,007,616 Makt Cap (000) 1,712,701,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,086.01 NET CH (+) 97.54 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,277.58 NET CH (-) 88.25 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,512.28 NET CH (-) 7.61 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,422.52 NET CH (+) 126.50 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,707.80 NET CH (+) 28.96 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,440.13 NET CH (+) 17.91 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-May-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

