BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 31, 2022). ==================================== BR...
01 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 31, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,078.14
High: 43,341.79
Low: 43,016.86
Net Change: 38.00
Volume (000): 122,472
Value (000): 6,007,616
Makt Cap (000) 1,712,701,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,086.01
NET CH (+) 97.54
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,277.58
NET CH (-) 88.25
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,512.28
NET CH (-) 7.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,422.52
NET CH (+) 126.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,707.80
NET CH (+) 28.96
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,440.13
NET CH (+) 17.91
------------------------------------
As on: 31-May-2022
====================================
