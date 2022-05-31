PIA to start Hajj flight operations from June 6

The pre-Hajj-flight operation of the national flag carrier would begin on June 6, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said on Tuesday.

“PIA will start its Hajj operation from June 6 that will continue till July 3. The first flight, carrying 329 intending pilgrims, will depart at 4 a.m. from Islamabad for Madina-tul-Munawwara,” he said in a statement.

PIA spokesperson said around 15,000 pilgrims would perform the pilgrimage under the government scheme, while 18,000 under the private scheme.

Hajj 2022: All-out efforts being made to bring down expenses, NA told

He said the one-month long post-Hajj flight operation would commence on July 14 and continue till August 13, adding that “the PIA’s overall Hajj operation will consist of 331 flights that will be operated at five major airports including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Quetta.”

Hajj pilgrims under the government scheme will arrive in Saudi Arabia via PIA, Air Blue, Serene Air, and Saudi Air.

Saudi Arabia has allotted the second-highest quota of Hajj pilgrims to Pakistan after the Kingdom allowed one million people to perform the holy pilgrimage this year.