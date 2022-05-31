NY coffee could test resistance at $2.3165

SINGAPORE: New York coffee could test resistance at $2.3165 per lb, driven by a wave c.

The resistance is identified as the 76.4% projection level of this wave, which is expected to travel to $2.3805.

The contract has briefly pierced above the 61.8% level of $2.2770.

Chances are low that it would end around this level.

Immediate support is at $2.2770, a break below could cause a fall into $2.2135-$2.2450 range.