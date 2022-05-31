Markets
NY coffee could test resistance at $2.3165
31 May, 2022
SINGAPORE: New York coffee could test resistance at $2.3165 per lb, driven by a wave c.
The resistance is identified as the 76.4% projection level of this wave, which is expected to travel to $2.3805.
The contract has briefly pierced above the 61.8% level of $2.2770.
Chances are low that it would end around this level.
Immediate support is at $2.2770, a break below could cause a fall into $2.2135-$2.2450 range.
