ANL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
AVN 79.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
FFL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
FNEL 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
GGL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.41%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.12%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
PRL 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PTC 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (25.78%)
SNGP 29.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.21%)
TELE 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.98%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WAVES 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BR100 4,296 Increased By 6.9 (0.16%)
BR30 15,724 Increased By 110.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 43,051 Increased By 11.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 16,433 Increased By 49.5 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets swing on new inflation, rates concerns

AFP 31 May, 2022

HONG KONG: Asian markets fluctuated Tuesday as investors struggled to maintain a global rally, with inflation continuing to niggle owing to a pick-up in oil prices while a top Federal Reserve official pressed for a series of sharp interest rate hikes.

With Wall Street closed for a holiday there were few catalysts to help extend the gains enjoyed in recent days, allowing inflation and borrowing costs to take centre stage.

Crude prices built on Monday's advance after the European Union reached a deal on a partial embargo of Russian imports as part of a punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

Brent broke above $122 for the first time in two months and WTI was sitting around $117 as European chiefs said the latest sanction would ban purchases of Russian oil delivered by sea, though there would be a temporary exemption for pipelines.

Asian markets extend Wall St rally as China eases curbs

While widely expected, the agreement adds further upside to crude just as China begins to ease Covid restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing, raising the likelihood of a jump in demand from the world's number two economy.

The lift in oil prices will help fan already elevated inflation and pile further pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy to prevent it running out of control.

In a sign of the struggle policymakers face, German prices are rising at their fastest pace ever while Spain's topped forecasts.

In the United States, the chances of an extended period of rate hikes were increased after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he favoured half-point hikes "for several meetings" until inflation slows towards the bank's two percent target.

He added that his goal was in line with market expectations, which is about 2.75 percent in December.

Joe Biden is due to hold talks with Fed boss Jerome Powell on Tuesday to discuss the inflation situation. US jobs data Friday will provide an update on the state of the US economy in light of soaring prices and rising rates.

The prospect of a period of rates rising higher for longer lifted the dollar against the euro, pound and yen as well as other currencies.

Asian equity markets swung through the morning, though there was some cheer from data showing China's manufacturing shrunk in May at a slower rate than expected.

Hong Kong edged slightly lower after two days of gains that saw it put on around five percent, while Shanghai was also marginally off.

Sydney, Taipei and Manila were also in the red, though Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta and Wellington rose.

But AXA Investment Managers' Chris Iggo warned that another 10-15 percent retreat for stocks could still be a possibility.

"The mood is temporarily better in markets," he said, adding that "I think the worst is over for bond markets but picking the bottom in equities is trickier."

Key figures at around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 27,404.14 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 21,092.51

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,147.12

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0754 from $1.0779 on Monday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2621 from $1.2650

Dollar/yen: UP at 128.10 yen from 127.59 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.4 percent at $122.20 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.2 percent at $117.54

New York - Dow: Closed for a holiday

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,600.06 points (close)

asia stock

Comments

1000 characters

Asian markets swing on new inflation, rates concerns

April FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in electricity tariff

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Oil prices extend gains, hit $122.80 after EU bans most Russia oil imports

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Read more stories