ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC wants IGP removed over non-production of Dua Zehra

INP 31 May, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday expressed disappointment over the performance of Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kamran Fazal and ordered the authorities concerned to remove him from the post over his failure to discharge duties.

The court issued an interim decision over non-production of Dua Zehra by the IGP for hearing of a petition against her alleged abduction and asked the establishment division secretary to launch an inquiry against him.

“Let an action be initiated against you for disobeying the orders”, the court addressed Kamran Fazal in its decision and directed the establishment division secretary to review whether Kamran Fazal was eligible for the post of IGP.

“We leave this matter to the administration. A competent person should be given the charge of IGP”, said the high court in its decision.

The court summoned Kamran Fazal in person with affidavit on next hearing, asking the DIG of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) to ensure recovery of Dua Zehra and produce her at 10:30 am on June 3.

A copy of the court decision was ordered to be sent to the offices of chief secretary and establishment secretary each.

A two-member SHC bench, led by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro, issued the decision.

On the occasion, Advocate General of Sindh pleaded with the SHC to grant one-week time to which the court replied: “You can avoid action if you produce the girl on Friday. If the girl is not produced on Friday, show-cause will be issued and action will be initiated”.

Meanwhile, IGP Kamran Fazal said while talking to media after hearing of the case that raids were being carried out everywhere for recovery of Dua Zehra.

“All provinces are cooperating for the recovery of the girl. We will intensify our efforts and try our best to produce Dua Zehra in the court”, he vowed.

CIA Sindh High Court Dua Zehra Kamran Fazal Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro

Comments

1000 characters

SHC wants IGP removed over non-production of Dua Zehra

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Acting on PM’s advice President appoints governor

PM to leave for Turkey today

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Sales tax on specified goods: FTO directs FBR to recover the amount evaded in last three years

Read more stories