Nimra tells SHC about marriage as per her choice

KARACHI: Nimra Kazmi appeared in the Sindh High Court (SHC) along with her husband on Monday and stated that she married as per her choice and no one had kidnapped her.

“You will have to stay in Karachi for two or three days. Your medical examination will be carried out to ascertain your real age. If you are 18 years old, you will be allowed to go with your husband,” the court told the girl.

The court ordered the authorities concerned to send Nimra Kazmi to a shelter home. The court also directed medical examination of Nimra Kazmi.

It is to be noted here that the name of Nimra Kazmi came to the limelight after the news of her elopement with a friend in Punjab for love-marriage was broadcasted by national media.