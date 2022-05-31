PTI chief begging for NRO, says Hamza

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that Imran Niazi was begging for NRO while the audio-leak fully exposed the conspiracy of Imran Niazi.

Talking to PML-N MPA Kh. Salman Rafique deplored that the masses were subjected to unendurable inflation during the four years tenure of Imran. “Our government by reducing the prices of flour alleviated hardships of the masses, as a 10-kg flour bag is now available in Rs 490, adding: “Steps are also being taken to reduce the prices of sugar and ghee.”

The CM also felicitated the newly-elected office-bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE).

In a message, the CM underscored that PML-N believes in the freedom of speech adding that the importance of an independent and a responsible journalism in democracy is acknowledged in every respect. He hoped that the newly-elected office-bearers would continue to play their positive role to resolve the problems of the media industry.

Moreover, PML-N activist Kabir Taj has been appointed Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Punjab and a notification has been issued in this regard. Kabir Taj is an old loyal associate and a leader of PML-N and his family holds 40 years connection with the party.

