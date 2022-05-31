Balighur Rehman takes oath as Punjab governor

LAHORE: Former PML-N MNA from Bahawalpur Muhammad Balighur Rehman took oath as Punjab governor at a ceremony held at Governor’s House on Monday.

Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti administered the oath.

Among others, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and senior officers attended the oath taking ceremony.

Earlier, in a surprise move, President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the summary sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the appointment of Muhammad Balighur Rehman as Punjab Governor under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution.

It may be noted that on May 22, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sent a second summary to President Arif Alvi for the appointment of Punjab governor, after the Presidency returned his first summary for the appointment of Balighur Rehman. The prime minister in the second summary to the president had said that Balighur Rehman was the right person for the governorship of Punjab.

