ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
May 31, 2022
Indian shares settle higher

Reuters 31 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher for a third straight session on Monday, riding on gains in technology stocks and a surge in automaker Mahindra and Mahindra after strong quarterly earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 1.89% higher at 16,661.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 1.9% at 55,925.74. Both the indexes added more than 1% on Friday.

The market also benefited from an uptick in the global mood after news that Shanghai will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began two months ago.

Mahindra and Mahindra rose 6.2% to a record high after it reported a 48% jump in quarterly profit.

This pushed the Nifty auto index up 2% to its highest in three months. Shares of Tata Motors added 3% after the Jaguar Land Rover owner said it could acquire Ford India’s plant in Gujarat.

Technology stocks rose for a third session to notch a gain of 3.9%.

Stocks in India’s $194-billion IT sector have taken a beating in recent months from growing investor worries about inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of the Ukraine war on client spending.

Of the fifty stocks on the Nifty 50, 45 closed higher and all the major sub-indexes settled in positive territory.

Realty stocks settled up 4.1% at a three-week high.

The Indian franchise partner of Domino’s Pizza, Jubilant FoodWorks, rose 11% to a one-month high after March-quarter results.

Among the few decliners, Nifty component Sun Pharma dropped 1.73% after it reported a quarterly loss.

