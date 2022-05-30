ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Against USD: Rupee strengthens in inter-bank market, closes at 199.06

  • Registers second successive gain after 16 sessions of depreciation
BR Web Desk Updated 30 May, 2022

Following the government’s decision to start the removal of subsidies on petroleum products, moving a step closer to revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, the rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, appreciating 70 paisas by close in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the currency closed at 199.06 after a day-on-day appreciation of 70 paisas or 0.35%. During intra-day trading, the local currency recovered to as high as 198.81 against the US dollar.

Last week, the rupee had ended with a marginal gain of 0.2% on a weekly basis, but not before it had closed at its weakest level in history of 202.01 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on May 26 (Thursday).

The rupee lost value from Monday through Thursday, plunging to as low as 202.5 in inter-bank trading before posting a recovery.

On Friday, the rupee gained 1.13%, the currency’s first increase against the dollar after 16 successive sessions of depreciation, as the government hiked prices of petroleum products, signalling its intention to revive the IMF programme.

After a 16-session losing streak, rupee gains in spectacular fashion

Last week, the government raised the price of petrol and diesel by Rs30 per litre each to fulfil a key condition of the IMF for the release of the next tranche of $900 million under the stalled $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The hike in prices signalled a clearer economic policy on part of the government that had remained reluctant to remove energy subsidies announced by the previous government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail acknowledged that the move would contribute to inflation to some extent, but opined that the government had no choice as it had already provided a Rs56-per-litre subsidy on diesel.

"The government's decision to remove subsidy has improved market sentiment," said Malik Bostan, President Forex Association of Pakistan. "This was necessary as the other countries would issue funds to Pakistan after the IMF green signal."

Bostan said that funding to the tune of $28 billion would be activated including $8 billion from Saudi Arabia, $8 billion from China and the remaining from other multilateral institutions.

"However, there is a need to control the trade deficit, and a strategy should be put in place to boost exports, otherwise things will remain the same," said Bostan.

SBP's reserves fall another $75mn, now stand at $10.09bn

Economic experts have pointed out that the resumption of the IMF programme is crucial for the cash-strapped South Asian country, as the Fund’s approval would open doors of funding from other multilateral institutions and allied partners at a time when foreign exchange reserves have dropped to a critical level.

Pakistan IMF foreign exchange Dollar rate rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Against USD: Rupee strengthens in inter-bank market, closes at 199.06

President Alvi appoints Baligh-ur-Rehman as Governor Punjab

Next price hike in petroleum products before June 30: Khurram Dastgir

Hamza says SC interpretation of Article 63-A doesn’t apply to Punjab CM elections

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

India's Tata Motors signs agreement for potential purchase of Ford's Gujarat plant

Systems Limited to acquire 100% of NdcTech

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Read more stories