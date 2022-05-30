ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
ASC 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
AVN 80.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
FNEL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
GGGL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
GGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.54%)
GTECH 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KEL 2.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
PRL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.3%)
TELE 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TPL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
TPLP 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.46%)
TREET 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.71%)
TRG 81.88 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,294 Increased By 31.3 (0.74%)
BR30 15,671 Increased By 172.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 166 (0.39%)
KSE30 16,372 Increased By 95.8 (0.59%)
Hong Kong, mainland shares start with healthy gains

AFP 30 May, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks opened higher Monday, in line with gains across Asia and following another rally on Wall Street, with confidence boosted by an easing of long-running Covid curbs in Shanghai.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.14 percent, or 236.14 points, to 20,933.50.

Hong Kong shares rally into the weekend

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.37 percent, or 11.72 points, to 3,141.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.49 percent, or 9.66 points, to 1,964.69.

Hong Kong stocks Tokyo stocks

