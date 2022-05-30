Hong Kong, mainland shares start with healthy gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks opened higher Monday, in line with gains across Asia and following another rally on Wall Street, with confidence boosted by an easing of long-running Covid curbs in Shanghai.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.14 percent, or 236.14 points, to 20,933.50.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.37 percent, or 11.72 points, to 3,141.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.49 percent, or 9.66 points, to 1,964.69.