ANL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
ASC 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 80.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
FNEL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
GGGL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.84%)
GTECH 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KEL 2.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.34%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.22%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.43 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.41%)
TELE 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.23%)
TPL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.69%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
TRG 82.66 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
UNITY 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.16%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 36.3 (0.85%)
BR30 15,747 Increased By 248.2 (1.6%)
KSE100 43,054 Increased By 192.6 (0.45%)
KSE30 16,392 Increased By 115.8 (0.71%)
Indian shares rise 1% on boost from Mahindra and Mahindra

Reuters 30 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra led a 1% jump in Indian shares on Monday after reporting positive quarterly results, while the market also benefited from an improvement in the global mood on news that Shanghai would ease COVID-19 curbs.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.15% at 16,541.10 by 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.23% to 55,550.61.

Both the indexes added more than 1% on Friday. Leading the gains on the Nifty 50, Mahindra and Mahindra rose 2.5% after it reported a 47.8% jump in consolidated net profit.

Nifty’s IT sub-index built on the previous session’s rally with a 2.6% jump on Monday.

Indian shares snap three days of losses

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.2% as investors pinned hopes on an eventual slowdown in US monetary tightening, while authorities in Shanghai said they will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began some two months ago.

Indian shares

