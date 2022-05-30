ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
May 30, 2022
Pakistan

Marriyum for equipping ISA with modern technology

APP 30 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that journalists need to adapt modern-day requirements of journalism.

Addressing the participants of two-day training workshop on Mobile Journalism at Information Service Academy (ISA), she said that electronic media and social media have changed and mobile journalism has become more important as it has sped up news coverage.

Organizations attached with Ministry of Information including PTV, APP, Radio Pakistan were taking steps to bring their reporters in line with modern requirements.

“In 2018, we created the entire curriculum of the Information Service Academy,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said adding it was need of the hour to equip the ISA with modern technology.

There should be virtual training for the officers of the Ministry of Information and Pakistani missions abroad, the minister remarked.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said she was glad to see a large number of women in the mobile journalism training workshop as women were in no way behind male journalists.

She said that women should be encouraged in every field.

A two-day training workshop on Mobile Journalism was organized by the Press Information Department.

The closing ceremony was attended by Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan, Director General Information Service Academy Saeed Javed, Press Club officials and a large number of journalists.

