Gold prices plunge sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday recorded a slump in the local market, traders said.

The precious metal was traded for Rs138450 per tola, plunging by Rs2750 and Rs118700 per 10 grams, down by Rs2356. On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1854 per ounce.

Silver prices dropped by Rs20 to Rs1570 per tola and Rs17.14 to Rs1346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022