May 29, 2022
Business & Finance

FBR directs 18 PCS, IRS officers to declare assets

Sohail Sarfraz 29 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed around 18 senior officers of grades BS-19-20 of Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) and Inland Revenue Service (IRS) to declare their assets for past pending years.

In this connection, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations here on Saturday. According to the FBR, the Establishment Division has informed that a meeting of the Central Selection Board (CSB) for the promotion of Inland Revenue Service/Pakistan Customs Service from BS-20 to BS-21 and BS 49 to BS-20 posts is scheduled to be held shortly and cases for promotion shall be submitted to the Establishment Division for CSB by 01.06.2022.

It has been observed that PERs of the officers of IRS/PCS as per lists attached, who are in Promotion Zone, have not yet been received despite reminders. All BS-19 and BS-20 officers of IRS/PCS who are in promotion zone are once again requested to ensure that their PERs and Declaration of Assets up to 30.06.2021 are submitted to the Board latest by May 31, 2022 positively.

Completion of PERs and submission of Declaration of Assets are the pre-requisites for promotion to selection grades under Civil Servants Promotion (BS-18 to BS-21) Rules, 2019.

“The Board is trying hard to ensure that all eligible officers be considered for promotion in the forthcoming CSB meeting. However, your cooperation in timely completion of service record is equally essential. Please note that any officer who fails to furnish the above documents by due date of 31.05.2022 will himself/herself be responsible for non-consideration/deferment/supersession. The Reporting/Counter-

signing Officers are also requested to immediately forward PERs of the aforesaid officers to the Board (ERM Section) without any delay,” the FBR added.

The FBR’s record revealed that at least 18 senior officers of grades BS-19-20 in the promotion zone, including 10 from the PCS and eight from the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) in FBR, have not declared their assets for some past years.

There officers have not submitted their performance evaluation reports (PERs) for past years. The FBR has sent letters to these officers again, asking them to send in their missing declaration of assets and PERs by May 31, 2022.

