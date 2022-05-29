ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
May 29, 2022
Markets

Indonesia to allocate about 1m tonnes of palm oil for export

Reuters 29 May, 2022

JAKARTA: Indonesia will allocate about 1 million tonnes of palm oil for export, prioritising companies that have been registered for the government’s bulk cooking oil programme, a senior trade ministry official said on Friday.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, allowed shipments to restart from May 23 after a three-week export ban designed to control cooking oil prices at home, but companies have been awaiting technical rules before resuming.

The government is requiring exporters to participate in its bulk cooking oil programme and has stated companies’ compliance with a so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) will be the basis to determine the volumes they are permitted to ship.

“At the moment, the government aims to allocate exports of around 1 million tonnes, hopefully producers who have their storage tanks full and have registered to the programme can immediately submit permit requests,” Trade Ministry official Veri Anggriono said in a discussion with industry participants on Friday. Shipments could hopefully start before the end of month if companies immediately request permits, he said. It was unclear for what period of time the allocation is for.

Separately, an industry ministry official said companies who had distributed bulk cooking oil between March 16 and May 31 could choose to get subsidy funds from the palm oil fund agency, or get export permits.

Leading edible oil analyst Dorab Ministry on Thursday urged Indonesia to immediately resume palm oil exports, warning that a halt pending details of a domestic sales rule could spell economic “doom” for farmers.

