Hamza approves ban on holding rallies in Greater Iqbal Park

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has approved a ban on holding rallies in the Greater Iqbal Park and said that the usage of this historic park for holding public rallies is inappropriate from every angle.

He also refused the proposal to enforce an entry fee on the Greater Iqbal Park. “This is a park for the poor and will not enforce entry fees under any circumstance”, he said during a meeting he chaired on Saturday. Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Punjab Housing Secretary, Commissioner Lahore Division, and Parks and Horticulture (PHA) Director General attended the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the CM expressed anger over failing to buy plant seeds in time during the tenure of the previous government and ordered an inquiry. He directed to expedite the planting of trees, plants and grass in the empty spaces, adding that the PHA board should be constituted at the earliest.

He directed to immediately call back the gardeners working at home and if there is any gardener working in his house then he should also be called back, adding that a zero-tolerance policy should be adopted in this regard.

He further directed that empty lands should be identified in south Punjab and a plan to plant trees, plants and grass should also be formulated. He directed to make the Butterfly House in Jallo Botanical Park functional.

He disclosed that PHA matters would be run transparently and asserted that he would not listen to any favour about anyone and would fully support PHA. He was also directed to make a WhatsApp group and progress should be updated regarding the decisions being made in the group.

On the occasion, he was informed that plants and grass were destroyed during the PTI rally in the Greater Iqbal Park and subsequently the park suffered approximately Rs 5 million losses. Meanwhile, in another meeting, the CM made a principal decision to restore the Metro Bus Service infrastructure.

While addressing the meeting, he said that the metro bus is the right of the common man and censured that this public welfare project was badly ignored by the previous government.

He directed that a mechanism should be made for updating passengers through loudspeakers about the movement of buses plying at the station.

He further directed to ascertain the priorities of restoring the Lahore Metro Bus Service infrastructure and directed to complete the restoration work in the stipulated period.

Hamza disclosed that the installation of air-coolers along with fans in the waiting areas should also be reviewed on a priority basis.

He further directed that comprehensive planning should be made for revenue generation from the stations and corridors. The CM further directed that a final plan should also be submitted in this regard soon.

