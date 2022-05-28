ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
IBA CEIF organising WIFF 2022

Recorder Report 28 May, 2022

KARACHI: The IBA Karachi’s Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (IBA CEIF) is organising World Islamic Finance Forum (WIFF) 2022 at a local hotel on 30th & 31st May, 2022.

To launch this event, a press conference was organized by IBA CEIF at the IBA City Campus, Karachi which was attended by Dr S Akbar Zaidi Executive Director IBA, Dr Ishrat Husain Chairman IBA CEIF, Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui – Director IBA CEIF, Irfan Siddiqui President & CEO Meezan Bank Limited, Yousaf Hussain – President & CEO, Dr Muhammad Imran Group Head Islamic Banking Bank Alfalah Limited, Syed Nayyar Hussain Zaidi Executive Director Salaam Takaful Limited, , Muhammad Irfan Ahmed – Head Shariah Compliance – Bank Islami Pakistan Limited and Dr. Irum Saba Associate Professor & Programme Director MS IBF IBA.

Dr Irum Saba delivered opening remarks, followed by Dr Zaidi who appreciated efforts of IBA CEIF as they play a foremost part to integrate academics with industry practices in the field of Islamic Finance. Dr Zaidi mentioned that more than 50 speakers from Malaysia, Qatar, UAE, USA, UK, France, Turkey, Bahrain and Pakistan will speak at the conference.

According to Dr Ishrat Husain, WIFF 2022 will bring industry leaders, Shari’ah scholars, policy makers, academicians and students together to provide solutions for the existing challenges faced by Islamic finance industry. He further referred to the International Credit Rating Agency Report by Moody’s which appreciated the efforts of Islamic finance industry reflecting 24% growth.

