WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 27, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 26-May-22 25-May-22 24-May-22 23-May-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.110018 0.111249 0.11112 0.11111
Euro 0.792313 0.790528 0.794127 0.78974
Japanese yen 0.0058102 0.0058428 0.0057933 0.0057993
U.K. pound 0.934377 0.926623 0.926839 0.931996
U.S. dollar 0.740687 0.741862 0.74079 0.740914
Algerian dinar 0.0050926 0.0051015 0.0051001 0.0050982
Australian dollar 0.523369 0.527241 0.524702 0.526938
Botswana pula 0.0616487 0.0612633 0.0612736
Brazilian real 0.154435 0.153426 0.15401 0.154463
Brunei dollar 0.538877 0.540479 0.539031 0.538768
Canadian dollar 0.579024 0.577909 0.577569
Chilean peso 0.0008866 0.0008895 0.000893 0.0008888
Czech koruna 0.0321102 0.0320667 0.0322027 0.0321103
Danish krone 0.106246 0.106722 0.10613
Indian rupee 0.0095417 0.0095707 0.0095419 0.0095492
Israeli New Shekel 0.220246 0.220858 0.221197 0.220773
Korean won 0.0005863 0.0005868 0.0005844 0.0005836
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42252 2.42637 2.42167 2.4205
Malaysian ringgit 0.168434 0.168893 0.168726 0.168831
Mauritian rupee 0.0170231 0.0170991 0.0171025 0.0170943
Mexican peso 0.0374211 0.0373966 0.03725 0.0373667
New Zealand dollar 0.479262 0.480356 0.47655 0.47789
Norwegian krone 0.0769718 0.0771825 0.0770325
Omani rial 1.92636 1.92942 1.92663 1.92695
Peruvian sol 0.20254 0.199513 0.199653
Philippine peso 0.014149 0.0141769 0.0141778 0.0141745
Polish zloty 0.171499 0.17225 0.171993 0.17084
Qatari riyal 0.203485 0.203808 0.203514 0.203548
Russian ruble 0.011937 0.013177 0.0130034 0.0127286
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197517 0.19783 0.197544 0.197577
Singapore dollar 0.538877 0.540479 0.539031 0.538768
South African rand 0.0468871 0.0471976 0.0473413 0.0471651
Swedish krona 0.0754477 0.0758121 0.0749951
Swiss franc 0.769606 0.766744 0.766595
Thai baht 0.0216007 0.0216887 0.0216669 0.0216086
Trinidadian dollar 0.110067 0.109939 0.109933
U.A.E. dirham 0.201685 0.202005 0.201713 0.201746
Uruguayan peso 0.018571 0.0185606 0.0185224
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
