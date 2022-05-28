WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 27, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 26-May-22 25-May-22 24-May-22 23-May-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110018 0.111249 0.11112 0.11111 Euro 0.792313 0.790528 0.794127 0.78974 Japanese yen 0.0058102 0.0058428 0.0057933 0.0057993 U.K. pound 0.934377 0.926623 0.926839 0.931996 U.S. dollar 0.740687 0.741862 0.74079 0.740914 Algerian dinar 0.0050926 0.0051015 0.0051001 0.0050982 Australian dollar 0.523369 0.527241 0.524702 0.526938 Botswana pula 0.0616487 0.0612633 0.0612736 Brazilian real 0.154435 0.153426 0.15401 0.154463 Brunei dollar 0.538877 0.540479 0.539031 0.538768 Canadian dollar 0.579024 0.577909 0.577569 Chilean peso 0.0008866 0.0008895 0.000893 0.0008888 Czech koruna 0.0321102 0.0320667 0.0322027 0.0321103 Danish krone 0.106246 0.106722 0.10613 Indian rupee 0.0095417 0.0095707 0.0095419 0.0095492 Israeli New Shekel 0.220246 0.220858 0.221197 0.220773 Korean won 0.0005863 0.0005868 0.0005844 0.0005836 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42252 2.42637 2.42167 2.4205 Malaysian ringgit 0.168434 0.168893 0.168726 0.168831 Mauritian rupee 0.0170231 0.0170991 0.0171025 0.0170943 Mexican peso 0.0374211 0.0373966 0.03725 0.0373667 New Zealand dollar 0.479262 0.480356 0.47655 0.47789 Norwegian krone 0.0769718 0.0771825 0.0770325 Omani rial 1.92636 1.92942 1.92663 1.92695 Peruvian sol 0.20254 0.199513 0.199653 Philippine peso 0.014149 0.0141769 0.0141778 0.0141745 Polish zloty 0.171499 0.17225 0.171993 0.17084 Qatari riyal 0.203485 0.203808 0.203514 0.203548 Russian ruble 0.011937 0.013177 0.0130034 0.0127286 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197517 0.19783 0.197544 0.197577 Singapore dollar 0.538877 0.540479 0.539031 0.538768 South African rand 0.0468871 0.0471976 0.0473413 0.0471651 Swedish krona 0.0754477 0.0758121 0.0749951 Swiss franc 0.769606 0.766744 0.766595 Thai baht 0.0216007 0.0216887 0.0216669 0.0216086 Trinidadian dollar 0.110067 0.109939 0.109933 U.A.E. dirham 0.201685 0.202005 0.201713 0.201746 Uruguayan peso 0.018571 0.0185606 0.0185224 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022