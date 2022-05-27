Relief for rupee as it appreciates to 199 against dollar in intra-day trading

The rupee staged a sharp recovery on Friday as it appreciated to 199 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market during intra-day trading. This was down to an improvement in market sentiment stemming from an overnight surprise hike in the prices of petroleum products that brought hope of the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

In the early hours of Friday, the local currency also traded at 198 against the greenback.

Late on Thursday, the government raised the price of petrol and diesel by Rs30 per litre to fulfill the final condition of the IMF for the release of the next tranche of $6 billion bailout worth $900 million. The hike in the prices signalled forthcoming improvement in the economic conditions and reduced the threat of a default-like situation which significantly revived confidence in the foreign exchange market.

However, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail acknowledged that the move would contribute to inflation to some extent but said the government had no choice as it had already provided Rs56 per litre subsidy on diesel.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Arif Habib Limited’s Head of Research Tahir Abbas said that the appreciation in the local currency came on the back of the surge in prices of petroleum products.

“Increase in the rates of petroleum products is a clear indication that Pakistan has decided to make all-out efforts to resume the stalled IMF programme hence the market sentiment has strengthened,” he said. “The country looks ready to take tough measures to support the economy hence economic indicators are improving.”

Moreover, the element of uncertainty has subsided and there is clarity in the market, he added.

The local currency had closed at 202.01 on Thursday after a day-on-day depreciation of 9 paisas or 0.04%, a nominal fall in comparison to previous sessions. The rupee had been declining since April 30, 2022 due to erosion of investors’ confidence on economy and political uncertainty.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $75 million in the period between May 13 to May 20 to stand at $10.09 billion, with the level staying at less than 1.5 months of import cover.

On international front, the US dollar sank to a one-month low versus major peers on Friday as traders lowered Federal Reserve rate hike expectations amid signs the central bank might slow or even pause its tightening cycle in the second half of the year.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, fell as low as 101.43 for the first time since April 25. A rally in Asian stocks also sapped demand for the greenback as a haven.

This is an intra-day update