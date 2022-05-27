After a 16-session losing streak, rupee gains in spectacular fashion

The rupee snapped its lengthy 16-session depreciation run on Friday, strengthening 1.13% against the US dollar to close at 199.76 in the inter-bank market. The gain comes after a surprise overnight hike in the prices of petroleum products that rekindled hope of revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the currency closed at 199.76 after a day-on-day appreciation of Rs2.25 or 1.13%. During intra-day trading, the local currency recovered to as high as 198 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the local currency closed at 202.01, after a day-on-day depreciation of 9 paisas or 0.04%. This was the rupee's weakest closing level in history. Cumulatively, during its 16-session losing streak, the Pakistani currency lost over 8%.

Late on Thursday, the government raised the price of petrol and diesel by Rs30 per litre each to fulfil a key condition of the IMF for the release of the next tranche of $900 million. The hike in prices signalled a clearer economic policy on part of the government that had remained reluctant to remove energy subsidies announced by the previous government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

While Finance Minister Miftah Ismail acknowledged that the move would contribute to inflation to some extent, he stressed that the government had no choice as it had already provided a Rs56-per-litre subsidy on diesel.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Tahir Abbas said increase in the rates of petroleum products is a clear indication that Pakistan has decided to make all-out efforts to resume the stalled IMF programme.

"The country looks ready to take tough measures to support the economy hence economic indicators are improving,” he said.

Against USD: Rupee recovers from intra-day low, closes marginally weaker at 202.01

Moreover, the element of uncertainty has subsided and there is clarity in the market, he added.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $75 million in the period between May 13 to May 20 to stand at $10.09 billion, with the level staying at less than 1.5 months of import cover.

SBP's reserves fall another $75mn, now stand at $10.09bn

On the international front, the US dollar also sank to a one-month low versus major peers on Friday as traders lowered Federal Reserve rate hike expectations amid signs the central bank might slow or even pause its tightening cycle in the second half of the year.

Versus major peers: Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, fell as low as 101.43 for the first time since April 25. A rally in Asian stocks also sapped demand for the greenback as a haven.