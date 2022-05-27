Farah Khan case: 4 accused summoned by NAB

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday summoned four accused in the assets beyond means case of Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi.

According to sources, the accountability bureau has sent notices to Farah Khan’s manager, cashier and bankers.

All four people were directed to appear before the NAB on May 30 along with the relevant records, sources said.

The notices were issued to four accused including Mazahir Baig, Waqar, Asif and Munir. Sources claimed that Director-General (DG) NAB Lahore has approved the notices to summon the people in Farah Khan’s case.

On May 10, it was learnt that the NAB sought details of Farah Khan’s assets, bank accounts and transactions from the various concerned departments.

NAB Lahore had issued letters to various departments to provide records of Farah Khan, who is a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi.

Sources had said the anti-corruption watchdog sought records of Farah Khan’s property from the deputy commissioners of different districts and also issued letters to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Excise Department.

In April, the anti-graft watchdog had stated in a press statement that the DG NAB Lahore was directed to conduct an inquiry against Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan, a close friend of former prime minister’s wife Bushra Bibi, over allegations of illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering and maintaining various accounts in the name of different businesses.

“Huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million has been found in Farah’s account during last three years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile,” the anti-corruption body had said in a press release and added that those credits were received in Farah Khan’s personal account and withdrawn immediately within a short time period.

The NAB further said: “While reviewing the income tax returns of Farhat Shahzadi, it was allegedly observed that her assets have significantly increased from the year 2018 onwards for unknown reasons.”

Moreover, Farhat Shahzadi also found travelling to foreign jurisdictions; nine times to the USA and six times to UAE, it added.