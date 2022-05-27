UN delegation meets Miftah

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance Division, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Chris Kaye, Country Director, WFP, Secretary Finance and senior officers attended the meeting.

During the courtesy call, Harneis briefed the Finance Minister on United Nations’ various interventions in diverse sectors in Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan’s constant support and assistance at local and global level.

He offered UN’s technical support in a number of areas including enhancing food production and yield, climate change, financing poverty alleviation, etc.

