BoP and MNS University of Agriculture Multan join hands

MULTAN: The Bank of Punjab and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNSUAM) have entered into a collaboration to establish a working relationship among the parties to benefit fresh Agri Graduates and farmers associated with the University.

Under this arrangement, fresh university graduates will be accepted for internship and jobs at The Bank of Punjab on priority. Further, farmers and graduates associated with the University will also be eligible for financing under BOP’s own Product range as well as under government’s markup subsidy schemes. These farmers and university graduates will be encouraged to avail financing facility to update their existing infrastructure and move towards modern farming techniques.

University will provide opportunities to BOP for promoting its Agri-focused financial products through expos arranged by them. BOP may also conduct informative sessions for MNSUAM Faculty and Students regarding financing facilities offered by the Bank. The Bank of Punjab may also participate in upcoming startup competition arranged by the University.

