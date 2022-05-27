Passage of Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022: Govt violates voting rights of overseas Pakistanis: Moonis

LAHORE: Reacting to the passage of the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022, to conduct pilot projects in by-elections before using I-Voting and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the general elections, PML-Q leader and former federal minister Chaudhry Monis Elahi said on Thursday that by rolling back the amendments made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Elections Act Amendment Bill 2017, the government has violated the rights of the overseas Pakistanis.

Moonis in a tweet said that now only overseas Pakistanis in the country will be allowed to vote and the government has abolished the e-mail voting facility, while the work on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) has been stopped. He said Sharif mafia has denied millions of Pakistanis who send billions of dollars from the electoral process.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has rejected the impression that the amendment is aimed at depriving overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote.

