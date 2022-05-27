ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,542 Increased By 529.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,143 Increased By 230 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Passage of Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022: Govt violates voting rights of overseas Pakistanis: Moonis

Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

LAHORE: Reacting to the passage of the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022, to conduct pilot projects in by-elections before using I-Voting and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the general elections, PML-Q leader and former federal minister Chaudhry Monis Elahi said on Thursday that by rolling back the amendments made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Elections Act Amendment Bill 2017, the government has violated the rights of the overseas Pakistanis.

Moonis in a tweet said that now only overseas Pakistanis in the country will be allowed to vote and the government has abolished the e-mail voting facility, while the work on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) has been stopped. He said Sharif mafia has denied millions of Pakistanis who send billions of dollars from the electoral process.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has rejected the impression that the amendment is aimed at depriving overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Overseas Pakistanis Azam Nazeer Tarar electronic voting machine Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022 Chaudhry Monis Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

Passage of Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022: Govt violates voting rights of overseas Pakistanis: Moonis

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

Miftah advocates tight monetary policy

POL products: Govt yet to project PL and GST rates for FY23

Monthly advance tax: Banking sector asks FBR to give Kibor-based compensation

MoF frames draft rules for NTR

Fine-tuning of 11th Pak-Afghan JEC agenda initiated

Ministry to oppose export of sugar

NAB law amendment bill adopted by NA

Is an interim or not-so-interim setup in the offing?

Read more stories