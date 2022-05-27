Iran border markets: Bilawal underscores importance of earliest completion

ISLAMABAD: On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Thursday, said a press release.

During the meeting, Bilawal reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen Pak-Iran fraternal ties in all areas of mutual interest. He emphasised that there existed vast scope in bilateral trade and economic cooperation which should be tapped by both sides through various institutional mechanisms and innovative ways to identify new sectors. The foreign minister underscored the importance of earliest completion of border markets to improve livelihood in the border region.

The foreign minister appreciated Iran’s steadfast support for the Kashmir cause, especially at the Supreme Leader level.

The foreign minister also thanked Foreign Minister Abdollahian for sending an Iranian aircraft to Pakistan which helped in extinguishing the forest fire in Balochistan.

In the context of situation in Afghanistan, Bilawal noted that as neighbours, Pakistan and Iran had been closely coordinating. He underlined that sustained engagement between international community and the Interim Afghan government was critical to advance shared objectives of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Abdollahian extended an invitation to the Foreign Minister to undertake a visit to Iran.

