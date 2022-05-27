Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
27 May, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Honda Atlas Cars 31.03.2022 70% (F) 2,509.906 17.58 29.06.2022 17.06.2022
(Pakistan) Limited Year End 11.00.A.M to
AGM 29.06.2022
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments