KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Honda Atlas Cars 31.03.2022 70% (F) 2,509.906 17.58 29.06.2022 17.06.2022 (Pakistan) Limited Year End 11.00.A.M to AGM 29.06.2022 ===============================================================================================================

