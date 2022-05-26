ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
No-confidence motion against Baloch CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo fails

  • Only 11 members voted in favor of the motion
BR Web Desk 26 May, 2022

The no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo failed on Thursday after it failed to get the required number of votes, it was reported.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail chaired a session of the Balochistan Assembly today during which Mir Zahoor Buledi read out the motion.

Out of the 65-member assembly, 33 votes were needed in favour of the motion for it to be successful. However, it got only 11.

On May 18, a no-confidence motion was submitted by former Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind against the Balochistan CM.

It had the signatures of 14 members.

No-trust motion filed against Balochistan CM

Addressing a press conference at the time, Rind said that his group had the required number for the no-trust motion to succeed.

He added that the people of Balochistan had high hopes for Bizenjo, who had assumed the post in October after the former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan had resigned in order to avoid a no-trust motion against him.

“The people of Balochistan want him removed from the office, as he has failed to fulfill the expectations of the people,” he said, adding that the Members of the Provincial Assembly were also disappointed with the chief minister.

