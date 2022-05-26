ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
Sentencing of Yasin: Protest lodged with India, diplomat summoned

Recorder Report 26 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Wednesday summoned Indian charge d’affaires (Cd’A) and conveyed its strongest condemnation and rejection of the malafide conviction and sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik for life in a grossly suspicious and contrived case.

“The Indian Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A)in Islamabad was called to the Foreign Office today and conveyed Pakistan’s strongest condemnation and rejection of the mala fide conviction and sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in a grossly suspicious and contrived case registered under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC), dating back to 2017, filed against him by the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA),” Foreign Office said while reacting to the Indian court verdict.

It stated that the Indian Cd’A was conveyed the Government of Pakistan’s strong indignation over the highly reprehensible sentencing of Yasin Malik after his conviction on fabricated charges, denial of fair trial and inhuman incarceration despite his deteriorating health, in complete defiance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

“It was highlighted that by implicating him in a concocted case and carrying out a bogus and one-sided trial, India has again misused the judiciary in the outrageous execution of political vendetta against the Kashmiri leadership,” it stated, adding that the abhorrent Indian attempts seeking to defile the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as “terrorism” only substantiate India’s deeply etched credentials as a ‘serial violator’ of human rights and usurper of the fundamental freedoms of the Kashmiris.

